Organizers cancel Taste of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Organizers of the Taste of Florence announced Tuesday they have made the decision to cancel the event due to too few commitments from local restaurants.

A press release from the Taste of Florence Planning Committee says the decision was an emotional one.

“This event has always depended upon the support of the restaurants, and we just have too few commitments to move forward. Some owners shared that they were too short staffed, in the middle of renovation projects, and some have simply moved on with new and fresh ideas. This is all positive for our community but not necessarily for the future of the TOF. Nevertheless, their reasons are not due to any dissatisfaction with regards to the event, so please continue to support these great establishments,” the press release says.

In the last five years, the event has raised more than $160,000 for The King’s Academy’s Annual Fund, a 4K-12th grade non-profit Christian school.