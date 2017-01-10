Remembering the ‘Emanuel 9’ victims of Charleston church shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (MEDIA GENERAL) — After months of painful deliberation in state and federal courts, a jury has unanimously recommended the death penalty for Dylann Roof, 22, who was convicted of killing nine members of the historically black Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., on June 17, 2015.

Roof, who is white, was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him. During the penalty phase of the trial, he represented himself and told jurors he didn’t have a mental illness, but he didn’t offer any remorse or ask that his life.

In a lengthy confession, Roof told FBI agents he wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war with the slayings.

While the final sentencing will be up to the discretion of the judge, Roof’s fate is essentially sealed.

But even his death won’t bring back the nine lives he stole that fateful day when he interrupted their Bible study. They were mothers, father, sisters and brothers. They were important members of their Charleston community and their church.

Here’s a little bit about them:

Remembering the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, 41, was senior pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church for four years prior to his death. He also served in the South Carolina state legislature as a representative and then a senator for 19 years. Taking office in 1996 at only 23 years old, he was the youngest African-American ever elected in his state. Pinckney left behind a wife and two children. (AP file) Myra Thompson, 59, was a Bible study teacher at Mother Emanuel AME church. Survivors say she never stopped teaching her lesson the night of the shooting, which was based off a passage from Book of Mark called the Parable of the Soil. Known as a "tireless woman" whose commitment to the church was only second to her family, Thompson left behind a multitude of loved ones, including her husband, Rev. Anthony Thompson, three children, two grandchildren, 24 siblings and countless nieces and nephews. (WCBD file) Susie Jackson, 87, was a longtime Mother Emanuel parishioner, considered a matriarch of the church. According to her obituary, when her children were grown, Jackson took in others from the community that needed shelter. "She was just that type of person." Jackson attended weekly services, Bible studies, and served as a trustee. She was killed alongside her nephew, Tywanza Sanders, and cousin, Ethel Lance. (WCBD file) Ethel Lance, 70, was the church's sexton, or custodian, and took great pride looking after the historic church she had attended for over 30 years. Remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, Lance survived a son and two daughters. (AP file) Tywanza "Wanza" Sanders, 26, was a Bible study member and the grandnephew of Susie Jackson. According to survivors, he was killed trying to protect his aunt from the shooter. He had just graduated from Allen University with the hope of opening up his own barbershop. (Courtesy) Cynthia Hurd, 54, attended services at Mother Emanuel on Sundays, Wednesdays and "any other time it was open" since she was young girl growing up in Charleston. She managed the St. Andrews Regional branch at the Charleston County Public Library, where she had worked for 31 years. Hurd is survived by her husband and brother. (Courtesy) Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr., 74, was a fourth-generation pastor who served at several churches around South Carolina before retiring in 2013. He was on staff at Emanuel AME and regularly attended Wednesday Bible studies. He survived the initial shooting but later died in surgery. Known affectionately as "Super Simmons," he was a prized friend, father and leader in the church. He was also an army veteran that served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. Simmons was survived by two children. (Courtesy) Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45, was a pastor as well as a beloved speech therapist and track coach at a local high school. She was a single mother, leaving behind three children. (Courtesy) Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49, was a pastor and choir member at Mother Emanuel, a church she had joined earlier that same year. She was also employed as a school administrator at Southern Wesleyan University. (AP file)

After the massacre, each victim was remembered in their own special way.

Rev. Sharonda Singleton, who was a speech therapist and track coach at a local high school, was commemorated with a school-wide vigil in the gymnasium.

The day after Cynthia Hurd’s death was announced, every branch of the Charleson County Public Library system closed to mourn her loss and celebrate her 31 years of tireless service.

One of the most memorable homages came for the lead pastor of Emanuel AME and South Carolina legislator Rev. Clementa Pinckney when Pres. Barack Obama traveled to Charleston to deliver the eulogy at his funeral, leading attendees, at first a capella, in part of “Amazing Grace.”

Here’s a video of Pres. Obama’s entire speech:

As the trial comes to a close, these important members of the Charleston community whose lives were taken too soon will not surely be forgotten.