Staffed beds at SRMC full, patients urged to visit physician, local clinics

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Officials at Southeastern Health’s (SeHealth) Southeastern Regional Medical Center (SRMC) are urging the public to visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care.

Currently all staffed beds at SRMC are occupied and patients seeking admission are facing delays due to a variety of illnesses.

SRMC has implemented visitor restrictions allowing only one visitor, age 12 or older, per patient. Clergy with SRMC badges will be allowed to visit. All visitors with a cough must wear a mask which may be obtained from the main information desk in the bed tower lobby.

SeHealth operates primary care clinics which offer sick visits as well as four walk-in clinics at Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, The Clinic at Walmart, The Clinic at Lumberton Drug and Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke. All walk-in clinics accept patients without an appointment. Other clinics will be offering extended hours.

For a complete clinic listing with regular and extended hours and phone numbers, logon to www.southeasternhealth.org, then select “Services” and “Physician Services.”

Information above is from a submitted press release