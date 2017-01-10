Three New, Local State Representatives Start Work in Columbia

The South Carolina General Assembly went back to work today (1/10) in Columbia and that meant it was the first official day in session for three new state representatives from our area.

Lucas Atkinson is a business consultant from Marion.

He’s a democrat and takes over from Rep. Wayne George (D-Mullins), who stepped down after four years in the House.

Atkinson represents District 57, which covers parts of Marion, Dillon and Horry counties.

Will Wheeler is an attorney from Bishopville.

He’s a democrat and takes over for longtime Rep. Grady Brown (D-Bishopville), who retired last year after 32 years in the House.

Wheeler represents District 50, which covers Lee, Kershaw and Sumter counties.

And Lee Hewitt is a realtor from Murrells Inlet.

He represents District 108, which covers parts of Georgetown and Charleston counties.

Hewitt’s a republican and takes the seat that Stephen Goldfinch (R-Murrells Inlet) held in the House for four years.

Goldfinch spent his first day today in the Senate, as he won the seat from which Sen. (Dr.) Ray Cleary (R-Murrells Inlet) retired after 12 years.