StormTracker 13 Tuesday Forecast

One more cold morning, then we start to warm up this afternoon. Arctic high pressure will move offshore today, allowing warmer weather to return. Temperatures will be back into the 50s today, 60s on Wednesday, and then 70s on Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance for a few showers this afternoon and into the overnight as this warmer weather pushes on, but it will stay mainly dry through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through late Friday, bringing a small cool down and slight chance for showers over the weekend, but temperatures will stay above normal. A storm system moving by to our west will bring a better chance for rain on Monday.

Today, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly, stray shower possible. Lows 38-42 inland, 43-45 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 64-69.