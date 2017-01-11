5th annual AgriBiz and Farm Expo hopes to help local farmers succeed

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) –If you are a small farmer, interested in farming, or learning more about how your food is made. The fifth annual ArgiBiz and Farm Expo hopes to connect, educate and share the latest innovations about the agriculture industry Wednesday and Thursday.

Jody Martin, Executive Director of the ArgiBiz and Farm expo said, “If you are interested in agriculture and agri-business, this is the place to be. It’s all under one roof you can meet the whose- who in the agri- industry and you can get connected with the people that know what to do and how to do it.”

Hundreds of booths and classes are set up to give farmers all of the latest techniques and tools to help your farm grow.

One popular booth will be able to answer questions about insurance after the 2015 October flood or Hurricane Matthew.

Also, more than 20 presentations and clinics will be available to teach different topics like marketing and how immigration impacts your farm.

One presenter will help small farmers that struggle with selling items.

Tony Melton, Clemson University, Senior County Extension Agent, expo presenter said, “Marketing is getting out and selling their product to make a profit so the farm can stay alive.”

1,000-2,000 people are expected to attend the expo on the two days, the expo starts 9am general admission is just 5 dollars.

Another cool feature of the expo is the breakfast with Commissioner Hugh Weathers tomorrow morning from 8-9. The tickets for the breakfast are 25 dollars but all of the proceeds go toward the commissioners’ school for agriculture which provides high schoolers learn about careers in the agriculture industry.