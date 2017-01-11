Florence Little Theatre presents “Always…Patsy Cline.”

FLORENCE, SC – One day a voice from the television screen spoke to her. Louise Seger was hooked. Making a special trip to a honky-tonk bar in Houston, Texas, Louise met her idol, Patsy Cline. Here was a woman that gave her soul a voice. Over a pot of strong coffee, a friendship began that would last until Patsy’s untimely death in 1963. Through letters and visits, the two share the homespun stories of laughter and heartache that brought together a housewife and a legendary country singer. This fun-loving, crowd-pleasing musical features 27 classic songs, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Back In Baby’s Arms” and more.

FLT is very pleased to welcome back the two stars of the last production of “Patsy…,” Oneida Martin as Patsy and Scarlett Knight as Louise. This dynamic duo produced great chemistry and sold-out performances the last time they performed together. Also featuring Patsy’s backup singers, “The Jordanaires”…. Larry Chewning, Jeff Shattuck, Raymond Taylor and Dustin Thomas as well as a live band consisting of Robin Thompson (piano), Tommy Hatfield (pedal steel guitar) Bryan Hoogenboom (lead guitar), Kevin Singleton (bass) , Allen Johnson (fiddle), and Keith Hamrick (Drums).

“Always…Patsy Cline” shows on the following dates:

Friday, January 20th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 22nd at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, January 24th at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, January 25th at 7:30 pm, Thursday, January 26th at 7:30 pm, Friday, January 27th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 28th at 7:30 pm, and Sunday January 29th at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for under 18 or student and can be purchased by going online at www.florencelittletheatre.org, calling the box office at (843) 662-3731 or coming into the box office during the open hours of Monday through Friday from 12 – 5 PM.

-This is from a Press Release.