Horry County police search for man, 70, missing since December

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police announced Wednesday that detectives are working to find a missing 70-year-old man.

Raul Denis with Horry County police says 70-year-old Dan Maurice Gore of Myrtle Beach and Tabor City was last heard from on Dec. 21, but his car was involved in an accident on Christmas Day.

Investigators do not believe Gore was involved in or present at the accident, Denis says. The officer report says interviews gathered by SCHP uncovered that the driver of the other car involved in the accident saw an unknown woman exit the victim’s car and quickly get into another car and flee the scene of the accident.

The report says the victim allegedly bought the car Dec. 14, 2016 and the victim’s roommate did not know why the victim bought the car. The roommate told police the victim did not drive the car home from the dealership but had to have someone else drive the new car home.

Gore is described as 6 ft. 1 in. tall, about 150 lbs., with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the 911 Communications non-emergency line at 843-248-1520.