LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police say they have received reports of two shootings since Tuesday.

Detective Supervisor Lieutenant Harold Jackson with the Lumberton Police Department says a 32-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Deluxe Inn Motel Jan. 10 around 6 a.m. and another person reported he was robbed and shot while walking near West 5th Street around 5 a.m. Jan. 11.

Both incidents are under active investigation, police say.