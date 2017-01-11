Man, mom arrested after car stolen in SC with baby inside

GREENVILLE, SC – A man is in custody after deputies say he stole a vehicle with a one-year-old left in the car, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the Spinx at the corner of Highway 418 and Fairview Rd.

Deputies say 21-year-old Michael Tyler Shelton has been charged with Petit Larceny and Kidnapping.

The mom of the child, 30-year-old Alejandra Rogers, was also arrested for leaving her baby inside the car unattended, deputies say.

She was charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

Deputies say Shelton left the car a few doors down at Dollar General.

The one-year-old was in good condition when Shelton fled on foot.

He was caught shortly after, and both he and the child’s mother were taken into custody.