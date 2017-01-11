McLeod Health hosts 10th annual Worker’s Compensation Seminar

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Occupational Health and McAngus, Goudelock, & Courie Law Firm will host the 10th Annual Worker’s Compensation Seminar on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the McLeod Pavilion Conference Center in Florence (801 East Cheves Street) from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm.

This free seminar will include the following topics: South Carolina Worker’s Compensation System, What Employers Should Know from a Commissioner’s Perspective, Urgent Care versus Occupational Health, and Upper Extremity Injuries and Returning to Work. A mock deposition will also be performed.

Special presenters include Dr. Christopher Litts, Orthopedic Surgeon with McLeod Orthopaedics; Keith Farrell, Director of McLeod Occupational Health; and Susan Barden, Vice Chair of the South Carolina Worker’s Compensation Commission.

The purpose of this seminar is to educate and inform business leaders and Occupational Health partners about the latest trends in worker’s compensation injury management and legislation. To register, please contact Jessica Brown, McLeod Occupational Health Coordinator, at 843-777-5736 or jebrown@mcleodhealth.org.

