McLeod Hospice offers training for volunteers in Hrry County

LITTLE RIVER, SC – McLeod Hospice is offering a new “Hospice Volunteering 101” class for persons interested in helping Hospice patients and/or assisting the Hospice support staff in Horry County. Volunteers play a vital role in McLeod Hospice. They may make deliveries to patients’ homes or provide companionship by visiting patients in their homes. Volunteers may also read a book, sing, or provide additional support for the patient’s caregiver(s).

The volunteer training program will be held on Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the McLeod Seacoast Auxiliary Room, Suite 265, located at 4000 Highway 9 East, Little River, SC. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided during the training.

Attendees must register in advance if they plan to participate in the training. For more information or to register, please call Felicia Rouse, Volunteer Coordinator for McLeod Hospice, at (843) 366-2028.