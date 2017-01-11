NC authorities nab 61 in 3-day operation, 19 still at large

GREENVILLE, NC– Law enforcement agencies arrested 61 people and served 400 warrants in Eastern North Carolina as part of Operation Janus, a three-day initiative focusing on offenders with outstanding warrants, gang and drug violations.

The operation resulted in 61 arrests and the seizure of five guns, heroin valued at $81,660, cocaine valued at $12,584, marijuana valued at $1,950 and U.S. currency totaling $8,100.

The operation ran Tuesday through Thursday last week and involved 40 law enforcement officers and investigators from the Greenville Police Department, United States Marshals Service, North Carolina SBI, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

“Operations such as this one are vital in maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman. “I would like to thank all of our local, state, and federal partners for helping make this operation a success. Your efforts have helped make a safer start to the year possible. ”

Officials said the operation represents the Violent Crime Reduction Unit’s enforcement strategy, which aims to join anti-violence, anti-gang and narcotic resources from federal, state, and local partners, and utilize each agency’s expertise to remove criminals and weapons, drugs, and cash from communities.

Authorities said the initiative is not over, however; as all violators were not apprehended and Greenville police said additional arrests are likely.

By area, those who were captured as well as those who remain as fugitives were from:

Greenville – 70

Ayden – 1

Grimesland – 2

Winterville – 1

Snow Hill – 1

Farmville – 1

Simpson – 1

Raleigh – 1

Maury – 1

Unknown – 1

The remaining fugitives, of which there are 19, are all from Greenville.