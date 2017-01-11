NC woman revived with needle in arm, kids in car, police say

KINSTON, NC— Kinston police used Naloxone to revive a woman they said was found unconscious Monday in the driver’s seat of a car with a hypodermic needle in her arm and two children in the back seat.

At 5:39 p.m., members of the Kinston Police Department said they received an anonymous tip regarding a man and woman using illegal drugs in the parking lot of the Lunch Box located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers said they found Billie Jo Harrison, 36, of Walstonburg, in the driver’s seat unconscious with a hypodermic needle in her arm.

Officers said they administered two doses of Naloxone to Harrison and she regained consciousness. She was then treated by EMS at the scene. Two young children were in the back seat at the time, officers said.

Kinston police said they also found Herber Haddock, 37, of Kinston, in the passenger seat with a hypodermic needle in his lap.

Harrison has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse and DWI. She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Haddock has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse and possession of heroin. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.