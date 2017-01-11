Re-striping project slated to begin on the Golden Mile next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City officials say crews will begin re-striping the Golden Mile next week.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, a contractor will re-stripe the Golden Mile from four lanes to three, with bicycle lanes on each side.

When the project is done, there will be two travel lanes, a center turn lane and bicycle lanes on both sides of the street.

The city eliminated on-street parking in this section of North Ocean Boulevard last summer, the post says.

The work is expected to take three or four days, weather permitting.and the re-striping will occur from 31st Avenue North to 52nd Avenue North.