Scholarship pageant for Grand Strand makes a comeback in 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Joe G. Flowers Jr. joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about the return of a Miss South Carolina preliminary pageant to the Grand Strand area.

It has been five years since the Myrtle Beach area had a pageant that sends the winner to compete in Miss South Carolina. In 2017, the new Miss Greater Grand Strand pageant will once again offer a local contest with the winner going on to represent the area at the Miss South Carolina pageant, Flowers explained. The Miss Myrtle Beach pageant, which previously sent its winner to the state pageant, dissolved after the director passed away.

Flowers explained that the Miss America Scholarship Organization, of which Miss South Carolina is a part, focuses on much more than beauty. The pageants are opportunities for well-rounded young ladies to compete for education scholarships. Watch the video to hear more from Flowers about the pageant world.

Flowers is also launching the Miss Teen Greater Grand Strand pageant. The teen competition and the Miss Greater Grand Strand pageant will be on February 4, 2017, at the Dunes Club on N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

Young ladies interested in competing still have time to sign up for the pageant by contacting Flowers at jgflowers7529@aol.com.