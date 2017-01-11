StormTracker 13 Wednesday Forecast

The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week, with 70s back Thursday and Friday. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies will stick around today and tonight. High pressure offshore will stay strong enough to keep the next cold front from moving through the Carolinas, so our warming trend will continue. A weak cold front will make it through Friday night, and that will drop temperatures into the 60s for the weekend… but that is still above normal for this time of year. The warm weather will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Today, mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-53 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 69-74.