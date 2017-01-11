Waste pesticide collection to be held in conjunction with AgriBiz Expo

FLORENCE, SC – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is offering South Carolina residents the opportunity to safely dispose of outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides. The collection will be held in conjunction with the SC AgriBiz and Farm Expo.

The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal, and will have final authority on acceptance of products.

Chemical and pesticide quantities accepted will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.

Pesticide products accepted include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home.

Rinsate will not be accepted.

Fertilizer will not be accepted unless it is combined or co-packed with a pesticide such as weed and feed.

No compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve) or empty pesticide containers will be collected.

The collection is scheduled for January 12, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Florence Civic Center located at 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501.

For more information about the collection, contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov or Ken Webb with ECOFLO, Inc., the company handling the disposal, at 336-617-2733 or kwebb@ecoflo.com. For more information about the SC AgriBiz and Farm Expo, visit scagribiz.com/expo/.

-This is from a Press Release.