2 charged after assault, vehicles damaged in Murrells Inlet complex

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two people from Murrells Inlet in connection to an investigation into an assault and vandalism case.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Riverwood Condo complex in Murrells Inlet on Jan. 8 regarding an assault on a delivery person. On arrival, deputies identified several cars that were damaged in the incident.

According to the press release, investigators believe someone fired a pneumatic weapon at the delivery person from an unknown location within the complex. Investigators say no one was injured in the incident, but twelve people reported varying damage to their property.

Brian Meyers. 27, and Bruce Laybolt, 28, were both charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 and one count of breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

The two men were arrested without incident and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday.