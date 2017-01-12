3 charged after fight at Garden City bar, Horry County police say

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police say they arrested three people after a fight at a Garden City bar Friday.

Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department says officers responded to the Sandy Monkey Bar in Garden City for a fight around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. On arrival, police saw a white car leaving the scene and found a man unconscious in the parking lot. The police report says officers observed that the victim had a severe head injury and was having trouble breathing.

The investigation revealed that the man may have been trying to break up a fight involving multiple people when he was assaulted. Police also say the white vehicle may have run over the man as it left.

A witness followed the vehicle and officers were able to arrest the driver. Janelle L. Castillo, 35 years old of Murrells Inlet, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury and assault and battery in the first degree.

Christopher N. Buckman, 23 years old of Surfside Beach, was charged with two counts of assault and battery in the third degree.

Daniel Watts, 23 years old of Garden City, was charged with assault and battery in the third degree and public disorderly conduct.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown, Denis says.