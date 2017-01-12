Walmart Training Academy opens in Florence with more than 50 graduates

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Walmart plans to open 200 training academies across the country by the end of 2017. Thursday the 45th Walmart training academy opened in Florence.

The academy will serve Horry, Florence, Georgetown, Dillon, Chesterfield, Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties. Florence is the second training facility to open in the state following Columbia.

The training classrooms are located in the back of Walmart on Beltline drive. Company supervisors will get hands on training in the store and in a classroom environment for 2 weeks.

During the grand opening more than 50 local Walmart workers were the first graduates from the academy.

One longtime employee graduated from the academy with a promotion to manage the Academy Department.

Kendrick Anderson, recent graduate and academy department manager said, “Well it allows me to move up and give back some of the knowledge that I gained over the 18 years of working in Walmart.”

Another graduate says the biggest lesson he learned was how to better assist customers.

Dain Anderson said, “It’s actually really exciting to get a little more knowledge and know how our job functions are supposed to work. To see if we can excel further to help support our customers in getting their needs.”

Also, during the celebration the Boy scouts of America, Boys and Girls Club of The Pee Dee and The Pee Dee Coalition each received a $1,500 grant.