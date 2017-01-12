Congressman Rice announces mobile office hours

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Tom Rice (SC-07) today announced upcoming mobile office hours throughout South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. During these meetings, constituents can meet with members of Congressman Rice’s staff for help with issues involving federal agencies, including claims processing at the VA, Social Security benefits, obtaining passports and more.
For directions or additional details regarding mobile office hours, please contact the Pee Dee District Office at (843) 679-9781 or the Grand Strand District Office at (843) 445-6459.
Wednesday, January 25
Conway Mobile Office
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
County Complex Building
1301 Second Ave.
Conway, SC 29526
*Occurs the 4th Wednesday of each month
Tuesday, January 31
Jefferson Mobile Office
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Jefferson Town Hall
223 N. Main Street
Jefferson, SC 29718
McBee Mobile Office
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
McBee Town Hall
38 W Juniper Avenue
McBee, SC 29101
Wednesday, February 1
Cheraw Mobile Office
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cheraw Town Hall
Jury Room
200 Market Street
Cheraw, SC 29520
Society Hill Mobile Office
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Society Hill Library
114 Carrigan Street
Society Hill, SC 29593
Thursday, February 2
Chesterfield Mobile Office
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Chesterfield County Courthouse
Multipurpose Room
200 W. Main Street
Chesterfield, SC 29709
Pageland Mobile Office
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Pageland Town Hall
126 N. Pearl Street
Pageland, SC 29728
Wednesday, February 8
Georgetown Mobile Office
12:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m.
Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments Office
1230 Highmarket Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
*Occurs the 2nd Wednesday of each month
-This is from a Press Release.