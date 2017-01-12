Congressman Rice announces mobile office hours

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Tom Rice (SC-07) today announced upcoming mobile office hours throughout South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. During these meetings, constituents can meet with members of Congressman Rice’s staff for help with issues involving federal agencies, including claims processing at the VA, Social Security benefits, obtaining passports and more.

For directions or additional details regarding mobile office hours, please contact the Pee Dee District Office at (843) 679-9781 or the Grand Strand District Office at (843) 445-6459.

Wednesday, January 25

Conway Mobile Office

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

County Complex Building

1301 Second Ave.

Conway, SC 29526

*Occurs the 4th Wednesday of each month

Tuesday, January 31

Jefferson Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Jefferson Town Hall

223 N. Main Street

Jefferson, SC 29718

McBee Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

McBee Town Hall

38 W Juniper Avenue

McBee, SC 29101

Wednesday, February 1

Cheraw Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cheraw Town Hall

Jury Room

200 Market Street

Cheraw, SC 29520

Society Hill Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Society Hill Library

114 Carrigan Street

Society Hill, SC 29593

Thursday, February 2

Chesterfield Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Chesterfield County Courthouse

Multipurpose Room

200 W. Main Street

Chesterfield, SC 29709

Pageland Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pageland Town Hall

126 N. Pearl Street

Pageland, SC 29728

Wednesday, February 8

Georgetown Mobile Office

12:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m.

Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments Office

1230 Highmarket Street

Georgetown, SC 29440

*Occurs the 2nd Wednesday of each month

-This is from a Press Release.