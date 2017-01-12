Conway man killed in Williamsburg County crash

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning just outside of Kingstree.

Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner “B” Horton says 63-year-old Steve Hucks died from injuries he sustained in the crash. Hucks had a Conway address on his driver’s license, but was originally from Hemmingway, adds Horton.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says Hucks was driving a log truck around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday heading east on Highway 261, about 12 miles east of Kingstree, when the truck drove off the left side of the road and overturned. Hucks was wearing a seat belt and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.