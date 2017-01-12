Florence One delays waiver request for missed days due to Hurricane Matthew

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence One School officials are holding off on asking the State Board of Education for a waiver on missed school days following Hurricane Matthew.

Florence School District One Public Information Officer Pam Little-McDaniel says the district missed a total of eight school days. Three make up days had previously been announced – Monday, Feb. 20, Friday, March 31, and Monday April 17 – and were already built into the school year calendar, per state law.

When more than three school days are missed due to extreme weather, the local board of trustees has the option to waive up to three days, or set make up days and require students to go. The Florence One Board of Trustee waived three missed days, leaving the district with two more missed day, with the exception of Briggs Elementary which missed an additional day because of a power outage.

For the remaining two day (three for Briggs Elementary), the board of trustees has the option to make the days up or request a waiver from the State Board of Education. Little-McDaniel says the board will hold off on requesting the waiver due to “the uncertainty of the weather conditions during the upcoming winter months.” She adds that no waivers will be requested until later in the school year.

Dates have not been set for the remaining days in the event that the board does not request a waiver or if the waiver is denied.

Days Missed Action to Be Taken Responsible Party

1-3 Feb. 20; Mar.31, Apr.17, make up days Florence One

4-6 Have Been Waived Local Board

7-9 District May Request a Waiver State Board