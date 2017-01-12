FMU honors life of MLK with candlelit march, performances

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Francis Marion University hosted its 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Thursday night

The evening included a candlelight march across campus to the McNair Science Building’s Chapman Auditorium where a performance paid tribute to the iconic figure in music, dance and word.

The program featured performances from Praise in Motion Dance Ministry, FMU’s gospel choir, a dramatic performance by the Patriot Players and a tribute in word by the FMU chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

“Francis Marion is really fairly small so it’s really easy for a lot of people to slip through the cracks so when we have an event like this to bring everybody together it really shows a sense of unity in the community because you see a lot of faces that you usually don’t see and that lets everybody know that ‘hey I’m here and we care’,” Alayah Hamlin, president of the FMU Chapter of the NAACP said.

The event was co-sponsored by the Florence Chamber of Commerce.