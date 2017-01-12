Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in several burglaries

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a man accused of several burglaries in the area.

Justin Blake Tucker, 22, of Georgetown was wanted on several warrants and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, the release from Lt. Michael Nelson with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Nelson, Tucker was charged with shoplifting, driving under suspension, grand larceny, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

Investigators say Tucker is awaiting additional charges from other agencies.