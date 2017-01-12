Health coach explains why not all fat is bad for you

By Published:
b35e0127e9ec4a429e9346a694ce59cc

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Leslie O’Neill, a health coach who operates Be Well Meals & Juice Bar joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. O’Neill explained some of the different sources of fat and which ones are good for your body.

Fat is a source of energy, and it also helps you absorb some vitamins and minerals. Several of your body’s functions, down to the cellular level, depend on fat as well.

Generally, good fats come from plants and most fish, while bad fats are most often from animal sources or even fats manipulated by man. Watch the video to hear more of O’Neill’s explanations.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s