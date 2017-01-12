Lammers, Stephens power Georgia Tech past Clemson

ATLANTA (AP) – Ben Lammers had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Quinton Stephens added 16 points and Georgia Tech beat Clemson 75-63 on Thursday night.

The inexperienced Yellow Jackets, who upset North Carolina and played Louisville tough, pulled off another surprising performance at home under first-year coach Josh Pastner.

Josh Okogie finished with 13 points, and Tadric Jackson scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets (10-6, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Georgia Tech was projected to be among the league’s worst teams this season.

Jaron Blossomgame scored 20 points, and Avry Holmes added 14 for Clemson (11-5, 1-3). The Tigers have lost three straight.

Clemson cut the lead to five on Gabe DeVoe’s 3 with 3:15 remaining, and Stephens missed a 3 at the shot-clock buzzer on the ensuing possession, but Okogie grabbed a rebound and fed Stephens for a dunk that made it 63-55.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Visits North Carolina State on Sunday.