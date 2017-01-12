Man arrested after woman found unconscious with name of demon written on chest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and arrested a man after they found a woman beaten unconscious with words written on her chest.

Police were called to the Holiday Sands North hotel on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive woman found in a hotel room the incident report says.

The report says the victim was found laying on the bed with two black eyes, a swollen nose and blood running down the side of the bed next to her head. When she was being loaded into an ambulance by EMS, investigators noticed black writing on her chest that read “Asmoday”.

An online search of the word “Asmoday” defines the word as a king of demons.

The suspect was identified by the security footage from the hotel, the police report says. According to police, the suspect, Chase Wall, had been arrested earlier in the day for an unrelated traffic violation in the victim’s car.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department say Wall, 33, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and also two traffic violations.

