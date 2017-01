Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police confirm at least one person was shot at the Lazy G Motel and Apartments early Thursday morning. The motel is located on 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The victim was sent to an area hospital. We don’t have any information on their condition.

Sgt. Traci Chanaca tells News13 they are searching for at least one suspect, possibly two.

