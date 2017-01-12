NC dad sentenced in DWI crash that killed his son

AP & WAVY TV Published:
Richard Altman (left) in a photo from the N.C. Department of Corrections. Photo of Briar Altman from WAVY-TV.
Richard Altman (left) in a photo from the N.C. Department of Corrections. Photo of Briar Altman from WAVY-TV.

EDENTON, NC — A North Carolina father will spend at least 5-and-a-half years in prison after being found responsible for the death of his son in a drunken driving wreck.

Multiple media outlets report 47-year-old Richard Altman was sentenced to up to more than 7 years behind bars for felony death by motor vehicle in the death of his son.

Briar James Altman, 9, was thrown from the pickup truck on Aug. 30, 2014.   Briar’s 14-year-old brother was also in the truck during the crash and was injured.

Richard Altman, who was also ejected during the crash, was also sentenced to two years for drunken driving.

Testimony and evidence in Chowan County Superior Court last week showed Altman drove 75 mph on Route 218, about 11 miles north of Edenton after leaving a pig-picking where he drank beer.

Evidence also showed he had a blood alcohol content of .21 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is .08 percent.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s