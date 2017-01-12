Police tipped off to gambling operation when Sumter man reports attempted robbery

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – A man who was shot in the foot during an alleged robbery attempt on Dec. 28 has been arrested and charged with running a gambling operation.

Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says William Michael Cox, Jr., 25, of Sumter was charged Tuesday and taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Cox reported a robbery attempt on Dec. 28. The report says two men kicked in the front door and tried to force Cox to show them where money was hidden. Cox maintained there was no money, according to the report.

Cox said one of the men struck him in the face with a weapon before putting the weapon to his foot and pulling the trigger. The men reportedly forced Cox to remove his pants and took them when they left.

When investigators arrived, they discovered seven video poker machines, several of locks and keys, a quantity of tickets, a book with assorted tally sheets and a bill counting machine.

Cox turned himself in on Tuesday after being released from the hospital.