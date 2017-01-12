StormTracker 13 Thursday Forecast

The warm weather will stick around through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will keep a light south wind going for the next couple of days, keeping temperatures well above normal. High temperatures will be in the 70s today and Friday. A weak cold front will move through Friday night, bringing more clouds and cooler weather for the weekend. While high temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees for the weekend, they will still be above normal. 70s will return on Monday, and it should stay warm through next week. A storm system will bring a chance for rain by the middle of next week.
Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 72-75 inland, 70 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 49-50 inland, 52 beaches.
Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 70-75.