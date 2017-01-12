Woman arrested for stealing more than $30,000 from 95-year-old, sheriff’s office says

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a woman for exploitation of a vulnerable adult after she stole thousands from a 95-year-old woman.

Ann McLeod, 63, of Wedgefield, South Carolina was taken into custody Thursday by investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, a warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 5 that accused McLeod of stealing from a 95-year-old woman between Feb. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2016.

The warrant states that McLeod used a debit card that didn’t belong to her to obtain cash and merchandise in the amount of $11,100 and cash in $20,000 from a personal lock box that belonged to the victim.