Around Town: “Souper” Saturdays at Harley-Davidson

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson invites the public to “Have a bowl of soup (or chili) on us!”

Saturdays for the month of January, Harley-Davidson is offering soup to support the Carolina Boxer Rescue. The CBR is a nonprofit that helps foster abandoned and abused dogs throughout North and South Carolina. The organization is ran by volunteers, so every dollar donated goes to the dogs for vet bills, vaccinations, and anything else the dogs may need.

Logan’s Roadhouse will be providing loaded potato soup and rolls for tomorrow’s event. It starts at 11:00 am and goes until the soup is gone.

Guests that make a donation will also be entered into a drawing to win a $200 Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson gift card.

Information provided by Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson.