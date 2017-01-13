Conference to be held in Florence to support those who have lost a child

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An event will be held in Florence on February 18, 2017 to help anyone who has lost children cope and celebrate their childrens’ lives.

It will be from 2-5 p.m. at the SIMT building behind Florence-Darlington Technical College and is free. There is a GoFundMe account set up for donations which will go to making care packages for the families, speakers, grief counselors, musicians and the venue. You can find the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/gofund-com-gofundhelloagain-com

The event will be put on by the organization, Hello Again, and its creater, Domonique McFarland.

“It’s a free conference for those who have lost children and feel like you’re alone and you need somewhere to go and something to depend,” said McFarland. “You may be even angry at God and not understand why he didn’t intervene. All your questions can be answered there at the conference as we get together to worship and love and support with encouraging words.”

McFarland lost two of her sons to a rip current in Myrtle Beach last summer. The event is to honor them and help other parents who have lost children.

To find more information on Hello Again, click here to visit their Facebook page. McFarland said she named the organization Hello Again because grieving parents often have to introduce themselves to life all over again with a “new norm” after heartache.