Conway Social Security Administration finds letter with ‘unknown substance’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are at the Social Security Administration office Friday morning after officials found an envelope with an unknown substance inside.

Lt. Selena Small with Conway Police says officers responded to the building, located at 1316 Third Avenue, Friday morning after employees with the Social Security Office contacted police. Officers have requested assistance form the FBI and Hazmat to evaluate the situation.

Customers are currently not being allowed into the Social Security Office, and there is no estimated time as to when the building will reopen.