Haley designates Saturday “Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day”

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Nikki Haley has issued a proclamation recognizing the Clemson University Tigers for winning the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The proclamation designates Saturday, January 14, 2017, as “Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day” throughout the state of South Carolina and encourages all South Carolinians to join together in congratulating the Clemson Tigers football team and Head Coach Dabo Swinney for their performance in the 2017 playoff.

On Tuesday, the governor ordered a Clemson University flag be flown over the Statehouse to honor the Tigers.

“I’m a proud Clemson alum, I’m a proud governor, and I’m a proud South Carolinian. Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That’s what defines South Carolina,” Haley said.

 

Information above is from a press release 

