Kamiyah Mobley meets her birth family over video call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (AP)- Tears of joy are flowing freely today in Jacksonville, Florida, where young woman who was stolen at birth 18 years ago has been able to meet her birth family, in a video call on Facetime.

The paternal grandmother of the young woman who just learned her birth name – Kamiyah Mobley – says she looks just like her daddy. Velma Aiken says that when they spoke over video chat, the young woman acted like she had been talking with them throughout the years, and said she would soon meet them in person.

Aiken knows that her long-lost granddaughter will need time to come to terms with her new identity, but she says her prayers have already been answered. She says she always asked God, “Don’t let me die before I see my grand baby’.”