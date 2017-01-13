Missing Savannah woman could have traveled to Myrtle Beach, police say

SAVANNAH, GA- Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Savannah woman, last seen on Monday.

Richter is known to frequent West Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties in Georgia. She may have traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Samantha Richter, 27, was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Investigators suspect that Richter was involved in a domestic incident moments before she was last seen. Police say they are not sure if Richter is alone or accompanied by others. She may be in a small red or gray car.

She is described a white female, standing 5-5 and weighing 125 pounds. Her hair is dyed red. She was last seen wearing a red and blue hooded Red Sox jacket, a black shirt, white camouflage pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Richter should call 911 or the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.