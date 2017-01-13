MLK, Jr. celebration planned for weekend in Myrtle Beach

Related Coverage MLK weekend in Myrtle Beach announces Film Festival schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee has a number of events planned for January 12-16 to commemorate the life of Dr. King. Visit www.caahf.com for more information. Here’s a list of scheduled activities…

Thursday, January 12

· 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – 11th Annual Freedom Rally Weekend Kickoff and Welcome Reception, with South Carolina Senator Robbie Sabb (32nd District) and College of Charleston Director of Institute of Community Development Dr. Graeme Coetzer, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Lobby, 1200 North Oak Street (RSVP to 843-916-7304 by January 9 or contact Kema.Faulk@VisitMyrtleBeach.com)

Friday, January 13

· 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. – Welcome Breakfast and Keynote Speaker Address, with South Carolina Senator Ronnie Sabb (32nd District), Ballrooms A and B, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

· 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Employability Workshop and Job Fair, Ballroom D, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

· 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Small Business Workshop with Local Procurement Officers (SBA, City, County, State and Federal Procurement), Ballroom E, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

· 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Translating Diversity Workshop, with College of Charleston Director of Institute of Community Development Dr. Graeme Coetzer and North Myrtle Beach Civic Leader Rick Elliot, Ballrooms A and B, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

· 2:00 to 11:00 p.m. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Film Festival, Room 101, Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Popcorn and other concessions are available. Festival films include: Selma; Freedom on My Mind; Boycott; The Witness; From the Balcony of Room 306; Selma, Lord, Selma; Freedom Riders; The March; Soundtrack for a Revolution; Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels.)

Saturday, January 14

· 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Film Festival, Room 101, Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Popcorn and other concessions are available. Festival films include: Selma; Freedom on My Mind; Boycott; The Witness; From the Balcony of Room 306; Selma, Lord, Selma; Freedom Riders; The March; Soundtrack for a Revolution; Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels.)

· 9:00 a.m. – 5K Freedom Run, sponsored by Mike Shank and Festival Promotions, Inc., with start line at Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, 2200 North Oak Street

· 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. – Carolina Has Talent Program and Contest, features local amateur and professional talent, Ballroom, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

“Civil Rights Sunday,” Sunday, January 15

· 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. – Ecumenical Workshop and Thanksgiving Service, led by Mt. Olive AME Church’s Rev. Frank Madison Moses and St. Michael Catholic Church’s Rev. Edward Fitzgerald, Mt. Olive AME Church, 1108 Carver Street

· 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. – Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ballroom, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

MLK Holiday, Monday, January 16

· 8:00 a.m. – Corporate and Community “Drum Major” Awards Breakfast, with Keynote Speaker Rev. Dr. Henry “Hank” Singleton (son of the late Rev. H.H. Singleton, South Carolina NAACP leader and civil rights activist) from Benedict College, Ballroom, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel (Tickets are $25 per person; contact Bennie Swan or Marcella Swan at 843-903-4939 or 843-251-2061 to purchase a ticket.)

· 12:15 p.m. – 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade, along Ocean Boulevard, from 24th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North

· 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. – Faith Community Event, unified gospel choir performance, Myrtle Beach Convention Center

-This information is from the city of Myrtle Beach website.