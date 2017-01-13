Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug charges involving fentanyl

CONWAY, SC – A Myrtle Beach man has pleaded guilty to two drug charges and failing to stop for police from an incident in April 2016, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Daquan T. Page, 24, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, second-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and failure to stop for a blue light, said Assistant Solicitor Gray Ervin, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Page to 12 years in prison on the crack cocaine charge, 10 years on the fentanyl charge and three years on the failure to stop charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

“I want to thank the officers with the Horry County Police Department for their hard work in this case to get these drugs, especially the lethal fentanyl, off the streets and this man in prison for his crimes,” Ervin said. “We all must work together as citizens to reduce the overdose deaths caused by drugs like fentanyl.”