NC machete attack victim may lose full use of hands, dad says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The father of the Apex machete attack victim said his daughter may lose the full use of her hands due to her injuries.

Despite what investigators said, Neel Mehta, 19, and the victim were not in a relationship, the man told CBS North Carolina.

“She never liked him. She never tried to approach him. They were in different grades. There was no common meeting point,” he said. The father spoke to CBS North Carolina under the condition his name not be used.

Mehta attacked the woman around 3 p.m. Thursday in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said.

The victim sustained severe injuries during the attack, including lacerations to her face, the neck and hands.

“I hope she will have a normal life even though the doctor told me that in three months she may not be able to use her hands the way she used to,” the father said.

The victim had talked about obtaining a straining order against Mehta but never went through with it.

“Two weeks ago, she told me, ‘I want to get a restraining order’ because he’s been harassing her and send her threatening emails to her,” the father said. “I know in my heart, she is a forgiving person, a kindhearted person and she didn’t want him to be hurt in any way with his student life. That’s why she kept quiet.”

Mehta admitted to investigators he planned the attack for weeks, according to Wake County Assistant District Attorney Anna Davis.

“He stated she would not return his calls, emails or text messages and upon further investigation, it was determined he had been stalking her for sometime,” Davis said.

Mehta is being held under $2 million bond.

Should he post bond, a judge s ordered him to be placed under house arrest where he would wear an ankle bracelet. He would also be barred from having contact with the victim or her family.