Police report car break-ins around Latta

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Latta Police Department is reporting several car break-ins through the Town of Latta.

Chief of Police Derrick Cartwright says around 10 cars that were left unlocked were rummaged through. In at least one instance, a gun was stolen from a car.

The police department reminds everyone to take valuables inside and remember to lock their vehicles.

One break-in was recorded on a home surveillance system and police ask that anyone with cameras review the footage and contact police if anything suspicious is seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Latta PD at 843-752-4718.