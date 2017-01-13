Police: Robeson County robbery suspect “ran right into our arms”

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – Rowland Police, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairmont Police worked together to capture a man wanted in at least two bank robberies and the robbery of a Dillon County convenient store.

Lynn Dale Sanders was arrested after leading officers on a chase down a dirt road, jumping out of the vehicle and running into a wooded area. Chief John Reaves with Rowland police says law enforcement units from the different agencies surrounded the area and Sanders “ran right into our arms.”

Sanders is accused of arming himself with a handgun and robbing the Lumbee Bank in Rowland Friday morning. A Robeson County deputy spotted the suspect shortly after the bank robbery, which is what led to the police chase. Sanders is also accused of robbing the Lumber Bank in Fairmont about three weeks ago, and robbing a Dillon County convenience store.

Chief Reaves is extremely grateful to the assisting agencies Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairmont Police in catching Sanders.