Restaurant week gets underway in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Chef Eric Masson from The Brentwood Restaurant in Little River joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about SC Restaurant Week. The week is actually eleven days from January 12-22, 2017.

Six restaurants in the Florence area are participating. Thirteen restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area are participating. Find a list of the restaurants at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com. Watch the video to learn more.

The following is from the restaurant week website:

Restaurant week is an eleven-day celebration at hundreds of participating restaurants in South Carolina. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature special menu items, promotions and discounts. Restaurant Week South Carolina gives local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy amazing values during dinner at a number of participating casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants. Restaurant Week’s goal is to position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state, as well as stimulating business and revenue for restaurants throughout South Carolina.