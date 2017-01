NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to a press release, STARTEK will hold a job fair to fill 200 full and time positions at its Myrtle Beach location.

The job fair will happen Saturday, January 21 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the Barefoot Resort Conference Center in North Myrtle Beach.

People can also apply online by following this link.

Newly hired customer service representatives will provide inbound support on behalf of telecommunications and global information services clients.