Timmonsville Police officer on leave after domestic violence arrest

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Timmonsville Police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested Thursday in Florence County for domestic violence.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Chris Randolph Miles, 34, of Coward, Thursday morning and charged him with domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a home on Albany Road near Coward on December 29.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown confirms Officer Miles is on unpaid administrative leave until the matter is resolved in Florence County. Miles has been employed with the Timmonsville Police Department for four months. Miles is one of three officers in Timmonsville.

Miles was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, and was released about six hours later on a $2,000 bond.