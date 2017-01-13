StormTracker 13 Friday Forecast

Warm weather will stick around for one more day! High pressure offshore will keep a light south wind for today, keeping temperatures well above normal. We’ll see plenty of sun today and temps will max out in the low 70’s along the coast and mid 70’s inland! A weak cold front will move through late tonight, but it should be dry. We will get some cloud cover for the weekend and a small cool-down from the front, but nothing major. Highs Saturday will only make it to the upper 50’s to near 60, which is still a little above average for this time of year. Lows will drop a little more, down into the middle 40’s, but it will still be comfortable. The cool-down from this front is brief, and as it returns as a warm front early next week temperatures will return back into the 60’s and 70’s. It will be dry through Wednesday, when an approaching system brings a chance for rain into Thursday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 70-76.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 46-48 inland, 50-51 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 57-60.