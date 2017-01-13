Williamsburg deputies look for pair accused of kidnapping, stealing from elderly woman

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office is asking for assistance identifying two people accused of grand larceny and kidnapping.

On Tuesday, between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., an elderly female was approached in the parking lot of Roses in Kingstree by a female and a male, who convinced the elderly lady to give them a ride. The male and female then coerced the elderly female to drive them to the bank, withdraw money and give it to them.

The Sheriffs Office wants to talk to anyone that may have been in the parking lot of Roses that day and may have seen these individuals standing in front of the store.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lt. Wrenn with the Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office at 843-355-6381 ext 4534.